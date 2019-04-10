- Last night's WWE 205 Live episode saw WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese make his first successful title defense. Nese retained over former champion Buddy Murphy in a rematch from the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff. Above is video from the match.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network at 3pm ET will feature the in-ring TV debut of Piper Niven plus NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm defending against Jinny.

- Tonight's regular NXT episode on the WWE Network at 8pm ET will feature fallout from "Takeover: New York" with a recap. The following matches were taped before Takeover to air tonight:

* The Street Profits vs. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

* Jaxson Ryker vs. Danny Burch

* Candice LeRae vs. Aliyah

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- As noted, WWE aired a new promo for Mojo Rawley's character change on this week's RAW and said he has finally found himself. Mojo took to Twitter and said it's about time things are changing for him.

Mojo wrote, "Things have changed. And it's about damn time."

Below is the tweet from Mojo and the new vignette for those who missed it: