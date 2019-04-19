- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between ReDRagon vs. Matt Cross and Darby Allin from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- NJPW announced a second event when they head to Australia on June 30 in Sydney. Tickets go on sale April 26. On June 29 they will be in Melbourne.

- Ring of Honor is teaming up with Figures Toy Company again for a new line of action figures, no word yet on which wrestlers will be in the upcoming line.

- ROH announced ROH World and IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny will be on the upcoming ROH / NJPW War of the Worlds Tour on May 8 (Buffalo), 9 (Toronto), 11 (Grand Rapids), and 12 (Chicago). Also, Hikuleo will be making his debut for Ring of Honor. As noted, Hirooki Goto, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata have been announced for the tour.