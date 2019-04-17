Sasha Banks has not appeared on WWE television since she reportedly tried to quit WWE over WrestleMania weekend last week.

As we previously reported, Banks was apparently unhappy that she and Bayley would be losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 35. The team apparently thought that they would have a chance to make the titles mean something, and a storyline had been started where the duo would have a a run of defending the titles on WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Banks was also upset because they were told that the company would be splitting up the team.

Banks and Bayley ended up losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to the IIConics at WrestleMania. This past Monday on RAW, Bayley teamed with Naomi to defeat The IIConics. Bayley moved to SmackDown on Tuesday as part of the Superstar Shakeup and said that she is now a singles competitor.

WWE has given Banks a few weeks off so that she can decide what she wants to do next. It was noted that she is booked for the Money In The Bank pay-per-view on May 19th at the XL Center in Hartford.