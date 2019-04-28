- Zelina Vega and "El Idolo" Andrade have become the newest subjects for Rob Schamberger's Canvas 2 Canvas. You can watch Schamberger create in the video above.

- WWE shared a photo of their most decorated WWE Women's Champions on Twitter. The list includes:



Charlotte Flair (8 Reigns)



Trish Stratus (7 Reigns)



Mickie James (6 Reigns)



Alexa Bliss (5 Reigns)



Melina (5 Reigns)



- Kurt Angle took to Instagram to share a favorite moment from his rookie year. He said that one of his favorite moments was getting the opportunity to Angleslam Mae Young. In a tribute of how tough she was, he explained that he never met a human being tougher than her. He also ended the post calling her a badass.

