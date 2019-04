Bobby Roode is now known as "Glorious" Robert Roode on the WWE RAW brand. He also ditched his beard in favor of just a mustache.

As seen above, Roode re-introduced himself backstage at RAW and said he's ready to dominate the red brand as a singles competitor. Roode also took a shot at former partner Chad Gable by referring to him as 150 pounds of dead weight.

Gable went to SmackDown in the 2019 WWE Superstar Shakeup last week.

Dante Eaker contributed to this article.