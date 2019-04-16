- As noted, Naomi came to the RAW roster in the WWE Superstar Shakeup last night. She teamed with Bayley for a non-title win over WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics. Above is post-RAW video of Bayley and Naomi talking to Cathy Kelley. Naomi started her promo by saying there is no replacement for Sasha Banks, who apparently was not at RAW as she is reportedly taking some time off to figure out if she wants to remain with the company.

"I just want to get this off my chest," Naomi said. "First of all, I just want to say that there is no replacement for The Boss, Ms. Sasha Banks. However, a friend in need is a friend indeed. I mean, look how precious and sweet this face is? Who does not like Bayley? So, anybody that's got a problem with Bayley, got a problem with me. Sis knows she can always count on me and I got her back, period."

Bayley said it was an honor to be a part of Naomi's RAW return, and she just wants to take the good win and the good vibes to move on.

- As noted, WWE Network will air footage from Sunday's live event in Moline, Illinois at 9:30pm ET as a special called "The Shield's Final Chapter" with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins teaming up for the last time. It was announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will also be in action with his title on the line.

There's no word yet on the opponents for The Shield or Balor, but the Tax Slayer Center has had The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley advertised. The arena has also had Sasha Banks and Bayley advertised, but the ad was issued before they dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to The IIconics. The WWE website has The Shield, Balor, Lashley, McIntyre, Corbin, Banks, Bayley, Elias and Braun Strowman scheduled to appear.

There's also no word yet on if they will be airing the entire live event, or just parts of it. Dave Meltzer indicated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the special would feature "live cut-ins" to the live event in Moline, but that has not been confirmed yet. Stay tuned for more details on the special event.

- WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following and noted that she flew almost 40,000 miles during WrestleMania 35 season this year, going from Connecticut to Tampa to Austin to Abu Dhabi to Seattle to Pittsburgh to California to New Jersey for WrestleMania Week and then to Montreal for last night's RAW.