It looks like Alexa Bliss could be making her WWE RAW in-ring return on tonight's big post-WrestleMania 35 show from Brooklyn.

Bliss, who acted as the WrestleMania 35 host last night, took to Twitter this afternoon to call out Sasha Banks and Bayley after they dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles to The IIconics.

Bliss wrote, "We created so many #WrestleMania moments last night! It's a shame @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE squandered theirs and lost their titles ... but then again I'm pretty sure I could beat Sasha or Bayley together or separately. #RawAfterMania seems like a perfect opportunity."

WWE then announced the following teaser on Bliss vs. Banks and Bayley for tonight:

A Blissful in-ring return? Sasha Banks & Bayley's WWE Women's Tag Team Title reign came to an abrupt, albeit i(i)conic conclusion at WrestleMania, and Alexa Bliss, who hosted The Show of Shows, has wasted no time provoking the now-former champions by issuing an open challenge on Raw. Little Miss Bliss, who hasn't competed since the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January, sent out a needling tweet egging on The Boss 'N' Hug Connection to a match, expressing confidence she could beat either separately, or both together. Whether Bliss' in-ring legs have held throughout the long absence remains to be seen, but it's a safe bet that Sasha and Bayley won't take this one lying down.

