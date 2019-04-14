NJPW just announced four wrestlers that will be part of the opening day for G1 Climax 29 in Dallas, Texas on July 6 at the American Airlines Center. The wrestlers that are confirmed to be there for the first day are IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, and Jay White.
NJPW also announced that the tournament entrants for G1 Climax 29 will be announced at a later date.
All four wrestlers that were announced were recently at ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden last Saturday. During the event, Okada had defeated White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and Ibushi had defeated Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.
You can read NJPW Global's announcement below:
