- WWE inducted 10 legends into the Legacy Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame this weekend - Bruiser Brody, Jim Barnett, Luna Vachon, "Playboy" Buddy Rose, Primo Carnera, Hisashi Shinma, Professor Toru Tanaka, SD Jones, Wahoo McDaniel, Joe Cohen. You can see the video package for their inductions above.

- Below is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring Kofi Kingston ahead of tomorrow's WrestleMania 35 match against WWE Champion Daniel Bryan:

- WWE used a much different set-up for the 2019 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. You can see a few shots from the ceremony below. WWE usually uses a large stage for the inductions but this year they used a regular ramp and stage entrance with a modified ring. The speeches were given at a podium in the ring.