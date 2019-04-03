There will be more than one women's match on the ROH / NJPW G1 Supercard show inside Madison Square Garden. The April 6 collaboration between Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling already features Mayu Iwatani defending the Women of Honor World Championship against Kelly Klein, and now they won't be alone.

It was announced that a six-woman tag team bout will be included on the pre-show. Kagetsu, Jenny Rose and Hazuki will face Hana Kimura, Stella Grey and Sumie Sakai. Several wrestlers involved have worked with either Ring of Honor or Stardom. The match will join the Honor Rumble on the pre-show.

Here is the updated card for the show:

* Jay White (c) v. Kazuchika Okada - IWGP Heavyweight Championship

* Jay Lethal (c) v. Marty Scurll v. Matt Taven - Ladder Match for the ROH World Championship

* Tetsuya Naito (c) v. Kota Ibushi - IWGP Intercontinental Championship

* Will Ospreay (c) v. Jeff Cobb (c) - Winner Takes All match for the NEVER Openweight and ROH TV TItle

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) v. Brody King and PCO (c) v. EVIL and SANADA v. The Briscoes - Winner Takes All match for the IWGP and ROH World Tag Team Titles

* Taiji Ishimori (c) v. Dragon Lee v. Bandido - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Zack Sabre Jr. (c) v. Hiroshi Tanahashi - RPW British Heavyweight Championship

* Mayu Iwatani (c) v. Kelly Klein - Women of Honor World Championship

* Bully Ray v. Juice Robinson - New York Street Fight

* Rush v. Dalton Castle

* Kagetsu, Jenny Rose and Hazuki v. Hana Kimura, Stella Grey and Sumie Sakai (Pre-Show)

* Honor Rumble (Pre-Show) - Jushin Liger, Kenny King, PJ Black, Beer City Bruiser, Brian Milonas, Cheeseburger, Rhett Titus, LSG, Shaheem Ali and more

The Pre-Show for ROH /NJPW G1 Supercard will begin at 6:30 pm ET on April 6 and air for free on ROH's Facebook Live, FITE, NJPW World, and traditional PPV. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage of the event.