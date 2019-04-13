- Above is an ROH throwback match between Jay White and Christopher Daniels from the 2016 Reloaded Tour. Near the end of the match, White hits the Kiwi Krusher on Daniels for the victory.

- In its latest Road to Double or Nothing video, AEW announced Glacier has been added to the Over Budget Battle Royal at Double or Nothing on May 25 in Vegas. Previous names announced for the match Brian Pillman Jr., Kip Sabian, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero and Sonny Kiss.

- Impact Wrestling announced the following matches for next week's show.

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix (c) vs. Eddie Edwards and Eli Drake (Impact World Tag Team Championship)

* Scarlett Bordeaux and Fallah Bahh vs. The Desi Hit Squad

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Madison Rayne

* Madman Fulton vs. Tommy Dreamer