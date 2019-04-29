All Elite Wrestling has announced "Best Friends" Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor for the Over The Budget Battle Royale at their big Double Or Nothing event.

The battle royal has been confirmed for the pre-show. Names announced for the match as of this writing are Taylor, Baretta, Joey Janela, MJF, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian and Sonny Kiss.

AEW Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena near Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated announced card:

AAA World Tag Team Titles Match

Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes

Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega

Pac vs. Adam Page

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima, TBA, TBA

Pre-show: Over The Budget Battle Royale

Chuck Taylor, Trent Baretta, Joey Janela, MJF, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian, Sonny Kiss, TBA