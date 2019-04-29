All Elite Wrestling has announced "Best Friends" Trent Baretta and Chuck Taylor for the Over The Budget Battle Royale at their big Double Or Nothing event.
The battle royal has been confirmed for the pre-show. Names announced for the match as of this writing are Taylor, Baretta, Joey Janela, MJF, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian and Sonny Kiss.
AEW Double Or Nothing takes place on Saturday, May 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena near Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated announced card:
AAA World Tag Team Titles Match
Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. The Young Bucks (c)
Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes
Chris Jericho vs. Kenny Omega
Pac vs. Adam Page
Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose
Team All Elite Wrestling vs. Team Oriental Entertainment Wrestling
SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky) vs. Cima, TBA, TBA
Pre-show: Over The Budget Battle Royale
Chuck Taylor, Trent Baretta, Joey Janela, MJF, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Ace Romero, Sunny Daze, Brandon Cutler, Kip Sabian, Sonny Kiss, TBA