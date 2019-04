WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's Title against Lacey Evans at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Becky's SmackDown Women's Title will not be on the line.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Below is the updated card:

Men's MITB Ladder Match

TBA

Women's MITB Ladder Match

TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

AJ Styles or Baron Corbin vs. Seth Rollins (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Becky Lynch (c)