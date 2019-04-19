- WWE posted this video of Sarah Logan and husband Erik, of WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Viking Experience, enjoying some time off at a real-life Viking battle reenactment.

- WWE filed to trademark the "WWE Stomping Grounds" name on Monday, April 15. The trademark use reads like this: "Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

- Triple H took to Twitter today to thank Dr. Jeff Dugas, Dr. Kevin Wilk, Joe DeFranco's Gym and Dr. Durlan Castro for helping him return from his torn pec to get the No Holds Barred win over Batista at WrestleMania 35.

He wrote, "The injury: a torn pectoral muscle. The date: November 2, 2018 The return: April 7, 2019 5 months, 5 days. Thanks to @JeffDugasMD, Kevin Wilk, @DeFrancosGym, and @durlancastro for getting me ready for #WrestleMania."

You can see Triple H's full tweet below: