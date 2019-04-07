Tonight's WrestleMania 35 pay-per-view saw The IIconics' Billie Kay and Peyton Royce capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax, Natalya and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and the former champions, Sasha Banks and Bayley.
This is the first title run for The IIconics as they are the second team to hold these titles. Banks and Bayley won the titles at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view back on February 17.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ:
#WrestleMania is HER HOUSE.— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
Welcome to the announce table, @RealPaigeWWE! pic.twitter.com/fjFSh51R5a
It's BOSS TIME. It's HUG TIME.— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
Your @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE to set to defend their titles! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gdyv6KYVKX
RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork, the @WWE Women's #TagTeamTitles are about to be decided! Can ANYONE stop @NiaJaxWWE & @TaminaSnuka? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PbJbVRAbB9— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 8, 2019
I I C O N I C.— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
Are @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE on the verge of making THEIR #WrestleMania moment? pic.twitter.com/hmCf4WI4DU
You might say @NatbyNature and @TheBethPhoenix are TWO HEARTS beating as ONE tonight at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/86LXHwJpsv— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
????????????#WrestleMania @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/PVpGN9MjrS— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
?? Paying homage ??— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
#WrestleMania @NatbyNature @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/oHzSvJ47bT
The #Sharpshooter is locked in on BOTH @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1EuBk5hHKt— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 8, 2019
We're not crying. YOU'RE CRYING.#TheIIconics are your NEW @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/7h5K44704K— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
Most. IICONIC. #WrestleMania. EVER.— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 8, 2019
Congratulations, @BillieKayWWE & @PeytonRoyceWWE! pic.twitter.com/jNAsB6LKU1
Power. Chemistry. Legacy. HISTORY!— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019
This @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampionship #Fatal4Way HAS IT ALL! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/QURdtw3Jgw