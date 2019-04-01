The final WWE RAW before WrestleMania 35 will take place tonight from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Matches confirmed for tonight's RAW include a title match with RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival defending against Ricochet and Aleister Black, eight-woman action with Beth Phoenix, Natalya and WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka and The IIconics, plus six-woman action with The Riott Squad vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will face Rey Mysterio on the final red brand match of Angle's Farewell Tour. Also, Batista will appear to address Triple H and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will appear to address Seth Rollins.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's RAW:

* Can WrestleMania's main-event Superstars coexist against The Riott Squad?

* Kurt Angle battles Rey Mysterio in his final Raw match

* Brock Lesnar comes to Raw to extinguish Seth Rollins' fire

* Are The Boss 'N' Hug Connection facing impossible odds at WrestleMania?

* Will Roman Reigns attain retribution against Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania?

* Batista returns to Raw

* Can Aleister Black & Ricochet convert their recent success into a Raw Tag Team Championship reign?

* Beth Phoenix returns to action in an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.