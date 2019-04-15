Tonight's WWE Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE RAW will take place from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Shakeup will end tomorrow on SmackDown.

No matches have been announced for tonight's show but it's worth noting that Dean Ambrose is advertised to appear. WWE billed last week's loss to Bobby Lashley as the last WWE match for Ambrose.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* WWE gets shaken up

* Lacey Evans steps to "Becky Two Belts"

* The Universal Freakin' Champion awaits his next challenge

* Bobby Lashley strikes back

* The Big Dog protects his yard

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.