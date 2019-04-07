- WWE uploaded the promo of Daniel Bryan cutting an impassioned promo about Kofi Kingston being unable to rise to the top during his eleven-year WWE run.

- Wrestling Inc. has learned that WWE selected some fans to wear GoMotion LED bracelets during Elias' entrance and the DX Hall of Fame entrance at Wrestlemania 35 tonight.

- For what it's worth, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now a slight favorite to defeat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania tonight. Rollins was a -160 earlier today, but is now a slight +115 underdog with Lesnar being a -155 favorite. The smart money did not come in for tonight's show, and the betting favorites were wrong for the first two matches so far.

- Despite Colin Jost and Michael Che being in the Andre the Giant battle royal at WrestleMania tonight, there was not a single reference to WrestleMania during Saturday Night Live last night.