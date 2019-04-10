As noted, AJ Styles reportedly suffered a hip injury during his WrestleMania 35 win over Randy Orton on Sunday.

In an update, Styles is believed to have suffered the injury when hitting the flying forearm to the outside of the ring on Orton, according to PWInsider. That forearm did occur towards the end of the match.

Styles missed a WrestleMania 35 Axxess meet & greet on Monday due to the signing and the injury was first announced there to ticket holders. Styles flew back home to Georgia on Monday and was not in attendance for Tuesday's SmackDown. Styles was scheduled to be examined again on Tuesday, but there's no word yet on what the diagnosis was.