Sasha Banks and Bayley reportedly did not find out they were losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship until the day of WrestleMania 35, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While they were informed of the change the day of the event, the decision to have the IIConics win the titles was made ahead of time and many people were aware of it in the company.

As previously reported, Banks was apparently upset that they were losing the titles at WrestleMania as they were expecting to have a chance to get a meaningful run and make the titles mean something. Banks was also unhappy after learning that the company would be splitting up the team as the plan for some time had reportedly been for Bayley to move to SmackDown while Banks would remain on RAW.

Banks has not appeared on WWE television since the title change and reportedly tried to quit WWE over WrestleMania weekend last week. It was noted in The Observer that she was actually never booked for television for the past two weeks.

Banks has been given some time off and WWE is hopeful that she will be back in a few weeks. If she returns, the plan is for her to remain on RAW.

Banks is currently booked for the Money In The Bank pay-per-view on May 19th at the XL Center in Hartford.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

