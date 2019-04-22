- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW from Des Moines in this new video.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has joined the cast of David Arquette's new movie, 12 Hour Shift, according to The Wrap.

Foley joins Angela Bettis, Chloe Farnworth, Kit Williamson, Tara Perry and Nikea Gamby-Turner for the horror comedy project that follows a group of nurses stealing organs and selling them on the black market. Arquette and his wife Christina McLarty are producing the movie, along with HCT Media. The film is currently in production in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The project is receiving a tax credit for filming there as Arkansas offers a 20% incentive on goods and services, as well as an additional 10% for Arkansas workforce.

- Nikki Cross had fans sing Happy Birthday to her at Sunday's WWE live event in Moline, IL, as seen below. Cross, who turned 30 yesterday, worked red brand live events this weekend. She teamed with Dana Brooke for a loss to Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans. While WWE still has not assigned Cross to a roster, Bryan Alvarez indicated on Wrestling Observer Live that Cross is set to appear on tonight's RAW episode.