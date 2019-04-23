One of New Japan Pro Wrestling's premier tournaments just got even bigger. It was announced on their website that the Best of the Super Juniors tournament will take place on May 13 and end on June 5. This year, the number of entrants increased to 20. The previous amount was 16. Wrestlers from NJPW, CMLL and Ring of Honor will be participating.

Several stars involved have been Junior Heavyweight Champion, whether as a singles competitor or while holding the tag belts. Dragon Lee, the current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, is also on the list.

Here are the participants:

* Ryusuke Taguchi

* Tiger Mask IV

* SHO

* YOH

* Will Ospreay

* Taiji Ishimori

* El Desperado

* Taka Michinoku

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* BUSHI

* Flip Gordon

* Titan

* Marty Scurll

* Dragon Lee

* Robbie Eagles

* Jonathan Gresham

* Bandido

* Singo Takagi

* "X"

NJPW announced that "X" will be revealed on May 4th at Wrestling Dontaku. The tournament will begin in Sendai and the finals will be taking place inside Sumo Hall. Every show featuring high-profile matches will air live and will have English commentary.