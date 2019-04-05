During today's contract signings between various NJPW and Ring of Honor stars, President of NJPW Howard Meij and ROH COO Joe Koff made some strong comments about the upcoming G1 Supercard. G1 Supercard is a co-event between ROH and NJPW and will be taking place tomorrow at Madison Square Garden.

Howard Meij started off by saying that he was going to see pro wrestling history tomorrow and that G1 Supercard is the biggest event for NJPW outside of Japan. He also talked about the future: "If we can do this now, imagine what we can do in the future."

Joe Koff simply commented about how they are two separate brands, but together are a powerhouse of athleticism, artistry, and integrity.

Here's the full card for tomorrow's event:

Honor Rumble (Pre-Show):

Kenny King, PJ Black, The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas), Cheeseburger, Jushin Liger, Rhett Titus, LSG, Shaheem Ali

Pre-Show:

Kagetsu, Jenny Rose, and Hazuki vs. Hana Kimura, Stella Grey, and Sumie Sakai

IWGP Heavyweight Championship:

Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

ROH World Championship (Ladder Match):

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven

IWGP Intercontinental Champion:

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

Title vs. Title Match:

NEVER Openweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb

Winner Takes All Tag Title Match:

ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny vs. EVIL and SANADA vs. The Briscoes

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship:

Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Bandido

RPW British Heavyweight Championship:

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

ROH Women of Honor World Champion:

Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Kelly Klein

New York City Street Fight:

Bully Ray vs. Juice Robinson

Dalton Castle vs. Rush

You can read their full comments below:

