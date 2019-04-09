Fresh off the G1 Supercard inside Madison Square Garden, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced the cards for NJPW Wrestling Dontaku on May 3 and 4 in Fukuoka.

The first show's main event will be Dragon Lee defending the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against Taiji Ishimori. On day two, the show will close out with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defending against SANADA.

Below are the full cards for both events.

May 3 - Wrestling Dontaku: Day One - Fukuoka Convention Center

* Dragon Lee (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Taichi (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Mikey Nicholls, Juice Robinson and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale and Jay White

* SHO, YOH and Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito

* Will Ospreay, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe vs. Hikuleo, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger and YOSHI-HASHI vs. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Minoru Suzuki

* Ren Narita, Shota Umino and Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji and Toa Henare

May 4 - Wrestling Dontaku: Day Two - Fukuoka Convention Center

* Ren Narita and Shota Umino vs. Yuya Uemura and Yota Tsuji

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Tiger Mask, Toa Henare, YOSHI-HASHI, and Jeff Cobb vs. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Minoru Suzuki and Taichi

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe vs. Jado, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* Tomoaki Honma, Mikey Nicholls, Juice Robinson and Hirooki Goto vs. Hikuleo, Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale and Jay White

* Will Ospreay and Dragon Lee vs. Taiji Ishimori and TBA

* SHO, YOH and Rocky Romero vs. Shingo Takagi, BUSHI and Tetsuya Naito

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. EVIL

* Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

