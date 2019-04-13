- Above are highlights from last weekend's ROH /NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada defeated Jay White to become a five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

- Ring of Honor has two events his weekend, starting tonight in Pittsburgh (Steel City Excellence) for a TV taping, and then tomorrow's Masters of the Craft live event in Columbus, Ohio. Below are the scheduled cards for each show.

Steel City Excellence

* Villain Enterprises vs. Jay Lethal, Jeff Cobb, and Jonathan Gresham

* Bandido vs. Shane Taylor

* PJ Black vs. Eli Isom

* Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins vs. TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Soberano Jr. and Caristico vs. The Briscoes

Masters of the Craft

* The Kingdom (c) vs. Villain Enterprises

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Haskins and Tracy Williams (30 Minute Iron Man Tag Team Match)

* Rush vs. Soberano Jr.

* Caristico vs. Bandido vs. Flip Gordon vs. PJ Black

* Jenny Rose vs. Holidead

* The Bouncers and Coast 2 Coast vs. The Briscoes, Silas Young, and Shane Taylor

- NJPW announced it will be returning to Melbourne, Australia on June 29 for NJPW Southern Showdown at the Festival Hall. The ticket pre-sale will be on April 24 and general sale will be April 26. Matches are still yet to be announced.