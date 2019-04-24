Night three of the Road to Dontaku has ended for New Japan Pro Wrestling. The main event featured SANADA and Shingo Takagi defeating Kazuchika Okada and SHO.

This card also celebrated the Jushin Thunder Liger character and his 30th anniversary as a pro wrestler. He ended up losing his tag bout with Ryusuke Taguchi and Tiger Mask against Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado. A highlight of the match was Liger and Suzuki continuing their feud, both egging the other one on with chairs and taunts.

Below are the full results:



* SANADA and Shingo Takagi def. Kazuchika Okada and SHO

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and BUSHI def. Kota Ibushi, Tomohiro Ishii and YOH

* Hirooki Goto, Togi Makabe, Toru Yano and Toa Henare def. Jay White, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Hikuleo

* Juice Robinson, Dragon Lee and Mikey Nicholls def. Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale and Taiji Ishimori

* Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El DesperadoJushin def. Thunder Liger, Ryusuke Taguchi and Tiger Mask

* Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi and Taka Michinoku def. YOSHI-HASHI, Tomoaki Honma and Rocky Romero

* Satoshi Kojima, Shota Umino and Ren Narita def. Yuji Nagata, Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura

The Road to Dontaku tour continues on Friday, April 26 inside the Hiroshima Green Arena Sub Arena. The scheduled main event is SHO and YOH v. Shingo Takagi and BUSHI for the formers IWGP Junior Tag Team Championships.