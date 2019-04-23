Night two of the Road to Dontaku has ended for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Highlights of the card include Kazuchika Okada and YOH defeating SANADA and BUSHI in the main event. As requested, Kota Ibushi was in another tag bout opposite Tetsuya Naito as the two prepare for an IWGP Intercontinental Title rematch.

Below are the full results:

* Kazuchika Okada and YOH def. SANADA and BUSHI

* Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and Shingo Takagi def. Kota Ibushi, Tomohiro Ishii and SHO

* Hirooki Goto, Dragon Lee and Ryusuke Taguchi def. Jay White, Taiji Ishimori and Hikuleo

* Juice Robinson, Mikey Nicholls, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe def. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens

* Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi and Taka Michinoku def. Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI and Rocky Romero

* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask and Ren Narita

* Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata and Toa Henare def. Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura and Shota Umino

The Road to Dontaku tour continues on Wednesday, April 24th inside Korakuen Hall. The scheduled main event is SHO and Kazuchika Okada v. Shingo Takagi and SANADA.

Also scheduled is Jushin Thunder Liger, Rysukue Taguchi and Tiger Mask v. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Minoru Suzuki. This match will be celebrating 30 years of Jushin Thunder Liger.