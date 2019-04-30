Another night of the road to Wrestling Dontaku tour has ended for New Japan Pro Wrestling. The main event featured SHO, YOH, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii defeating Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA and Shingo Takagi.

Below are the full results:



* SHO, YOH, Kota Ibushi, Kazuchika Okada and Tomohiro Ishii def. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, BUSHI, SANADA and Shingo Takagi

* Hirooki Goto, Will Ospreay, Juice Robinson and Dragon Lee def. Jay White, Gedo, Chase Owens and Taiji Ishimori

* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Jeff Cobb, YOSHI-HASHI and Toa Henare

* Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, Tomoaki Honma and Mikey Nicholls def. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale and Hikuleo

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Ryusuke Taguchi def. El Desperado and Taka Michinoku

* Rocky Romero and Ren Narita def. Tiger Mask and Yuya Uemura

* Shota Umino def. Yota Tsuji

The Road to Dontaku tour continues on Wednesday, May 1 inside the Beppu B-Con Plaza. The scheduled main event is SHO, YOH, Kota Ibushi, Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada facing off against Shingo Takagi, BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA and Tetsuya Naito in an elimination bout.