NJPW Sengoku Lord took place earlier today with Kota Ibushi retaining the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event. After the match finished up, Tetsuya Naito came out to the ring and challenged Ibushi to a match at a later date, Ibushi accepted.

Also, Juice Robinson retained his IWGP US Championship title against Bad Luck Fale. Below are the full results:

* El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Jushin Liger, Satoshi Kojima, Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuji Nagata

* Dragon Lee, Togi Makabe, and Toru Yano defeated Taiji Ishimori, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa

* Mikey Nicholls defeated Chase Owens

* Hirooki Goto and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated HIKULEO and Jay White

* BUSHI, EVIL, SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Kazuchika Okada, SHO, Tomohiro Ishii, YOH, and YOSHI-HASHI

* Juice Robinson (c) defeated Bad Luck Fale (IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship)

* Kota Ibushi (c) defeated Zack Sabre Jr. (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)