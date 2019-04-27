Welcome to the Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the NWA Crockett Cup PPV from the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. Coverage will begin at 7 pm ET! You can watch the event on traditional PPV, ROH HonorClub or FITE for $19.99.

- Joe Galli, Jim Cornette, and Ian Riccaboni and are announcing tonight's event.

Wild Card Battle Royal (winner gets the 8th spot in the Crockett Cup)

Rhett Titus decides to flex a bit to get things going, but The Boys send him out out to the floor. Both team members must be eliminated for the team to be out of the match. Everybody goes after each other, two others are sent out to the floor. The Dawsons work together to eliminate another team, sending one up and over to the top on the other eliminated wrestlers. The Boys are able to send the Dawsons out to the floor. "Boys!" chant breaks out from the crowd.