NWA announced today the winners of this year's Crockett Cup will also become the new NWA World Tag Team Champions. The titles have been vacant since September of 2017.

This year's tournament will feature: The Briscoes, The Rock 'n' Roll Express, Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King), Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata, Flip Gordon and Bandido, Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr., The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane), and the winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal.

The event will be on traditional PPV, ROH HonorClub, and FITE for $19.99. Join us for live coverage beginning at 7 pm ET.

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Marty Scurll (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Willie Mack (c) vs. Colt Cabana (NWA National Championship)

* Allysin Kay vs. Santana Garrett (For the vacant NWA Women's Championship)

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr. (Crockett Cup First Round)

* The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) vs. Winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Winner is the 8th entrant into the Crockett Cup)