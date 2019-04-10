NWA Crockett Cup will take place on April 27 at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. In NWA's latest video the full bracket has been announced for the tournament with the following first-round matches.

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock 'n' Roll Express

* Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata

* Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr.

* The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) vs. Winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal

Below is what the rest of the card looks like.

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Marty Scurll (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Willie Mack (c) vs. Colt Cabana (NWA National Championship)

* Jazz (c) vs. Sienna (NWA Women's Championship)

* Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Winner is the 8th entrant into the Crockett Cup)

The event will stream live on FITE for $19.99, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.