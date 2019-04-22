NWA announced earlier today the Women's Championship has been vacated by Jazz and a new champion will be decided at this weekend's Crockett Cup event in Concord, North Carolina. Allysin Kay (fka Impact Wrestling's Sienna) was originally scheduled to face Jazz, but will now go against an opponent to be named later this week for the vacant title.

Jazz won the championship back in September of 2016, holding it for 946 days, which is the third longest behind Debbie Combs and The Fabulous Moolah.

Below is the updated card this Saturday's Crockett Cup.

* Nick Aldis (c) vs. Marty Scurll (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Willie Mack (c) vs. Colt Cabana (NWA National Championship)

* Allysin Kay vs. TBA (For the vacant NWA Women's Championship)

* The Briscoes vs. The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Villain Enterprises (PCO & Brody King) vs. Satoshi Kojima and Yugi Nagata (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Guerrero Maya Jr. and Stuka Jr. (Crockett Cup First Round)

* The War Kings (Crimson and Jax Dane) vs. Winner of the Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Crockett Cup First Round)

* Wild Card Tag Team Battle Royal (Winner is the 8th entrant into the Crockett Cup)