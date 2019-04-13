NWA Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis did a Q&A on Twitter and answered questions about his top three opponents, who his favorite past NWA Heavyweight Championship is, future opponents, and even discussed his time in TNA. Below are highlights from the Q&A:

His top three opponents:

"Cody, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy."

Thoughts about his run in TNA:

"Most of it. I was getting paid to learn. 2014 was the drizzling shizits but I got a raise so take the rough with the smooth."

Who he would like to wrestle someday:

"Okada, Hangman, Andrade, Orton, Bandido, Ospreay for guys I've never faced."

Matches that inspired him to become a wrestler:

"It's a tie: Wrestlemania 15, Rock vs Austin and Backlash 2000 HHH v The Rock. It's when I realized I wanted to be like the bad guy and gravitated to that more."

Former NWA Champion he would like to wrestle in the future:

"The Great Muta."

Favorite NWA Champion that isn't Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, or Terry Funk:

"Harley Race without question."

Aldis also shared wrestling tips, being a commentator someday, and the best place where he wrestled.