- The above video is the latest WWE Now. In the video, Cathy Kelley looks at the lesson of why WWE Superstars should never trust Kevin Owens after what he did to WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods last Tuesday on SmackDown Live.

- NXT Star Mia Yim was asked by a user on Twitter about who influenced her style of wrestling. Yim answered the question with an array of names that included Low-Ki, Aja Kong, Gail Kim, Manami Toyota, and Taijiri. Also later she added Fujita Hayato Jr to the mix.

Homicide, low ki , aja Kong, Gail Kim, Manami Toyota, Taijiri. https://t.co/Rp0RMoY48l — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 27, 2019

Ahh yes, fujita hayato jr as well. https://t.co/1YwsBjCnB8 — The HBIC (@MiaYim) April 27, 2019

- Alexa Bliss (whose real name is Lexi Kaufman) shared via Twitter about the misspelling of her name on her Starbucks order. The barista had mistakenly written Letzy instead of Lexi.

