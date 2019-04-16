- As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor brought his title to SmackDown from RAW in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. He defeated Ali in a non-title match on tonight's blue brand show. Above is post-show video of the WWE reporter asking Balor how he plans to replicate his momentum on SmackDown.

"Well, I think what you're forgetting is, I'm the two-time and current reigning Intercontinental Champion. This Superstar Shakeup has been a long time coming. I'm very happy, I'm proud to be a part of SmackDown. So, I guess you can call me Blue Finn," Balor said.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live tapings at the Bell Centre in Montreal saw Roman Reigns and Randy Orton go at it with no official winner being announced. The finish saw Orton hit the draping DDT and then miss the RKO. Reigns followed up with a Superman Punch and a Spear. Orton then rolled out of the ring and Reigns' music played as if he were the winner. That ended the show, according to correspondent Travis Bledsoe. Travis described the match as odd.

- The Miz came to RAW from SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup on Monday night and because of that, he was able to see his daughter Monroe Sky take her first steps tonight.

Miz tweeted, "Today, I would've been at #SDLive, however, due to the #SuperStarShakeUp I am home and I got to witness my daughter walk for the first time. #Awesome @MonroeMizanin @marysemizanin"

You can see his full tweet below: