- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's Superstar Shakeup edition of WWE SmackDown from Montreal.

- As noted, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders came to RAW this week in the Superstar Shakeup and they were given new names - The Viking Experience. Hanson is now being called Ivar and Rowe is now being called Erik. This led to a largely negative response from fans online. PWInsider reports that at one point the team was scheduled to be called The Berzerkers, but the name was changed to The Viking Experience as they got closer to the debut.

- The WWE "Worlds Collide: Cruiserweights Collide" special will air on the WWE Network at 9pm ET tonight. The matches were taped at WrestleMania 35 Axxess in Brooklyn earlier this month. Below are matches announced and a promo for the one-hour special:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Jordan Devlin

* The Brian Kendrick vs. Tyler Bate

* Ariya Daivari and Mike Kanellis vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews

* Albert Hardie Jr. (ACH) vs. Gran Metalik vs. Ligero in a Triple Threat