- Above is the latest entry in the WrestleMania 35 Diary for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, showing Angle as he prepares for tonight's Farewell Match against Baron Corbin.

- The following guest commentators were confirmed for WrestleMania 35 on tonight's Kickoff pre-show:

* Paige will help call The IIconics vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley

* JBL will help call Baron Corbin vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will help call AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

- Below are more backstage videos from MetLife Stadium today with RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, Baron Corbin, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Ricochet and Aleister Black, WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, Pat McAfee, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch and The Miz: