- Sheamus trains with Rowan in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel.

- As noted, Paige will return to the WWE storylines on tonight's Superstar Shakeup edition of SmackDown, bringing a new tag team to eventually challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics.

Paige took to Twitter today and wrote the following teaser on her new tag team. She wrote, "Tune into #SmackDownMontreal tonight, you're not gonna wanna miss the team I'm gonna be introducing to the WWE Universe tonight"

- WWE and Big E posted the following on the WWE-themed episodes of Nickelodeon's Double Dare game show that will air next Monday through Thursday, featuring The New Day and The Bella Twins:

