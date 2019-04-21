This afternoon Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) went on Social Media to send his WWE farewell message. Past and present WWE Superstars have shared their own messages about the news. Kurt Angle who just retired from the ring wrote: "It wasn't so much the paint, but the man beneath the paint. Goldust was an Amazing character. So entertaining. BUT.... Dustin was one of the best and most polished in-ring performers that I've ever seen. Farewell, my friend."

WWE Hall of Famer and Hardcore legend Mick Foley shared a photo from the past and wrote: "Somehow @dustinrhodes made weird and wild moments like these seem perfectly logical."

Former ECW and WWE star The Blue Meanie wrote a touching tribute by thanking Goldust for letting him be a part of his career.

Zelina Vega wrote that he was one of the best people she knew in and out of the ring. Smackdown Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy wrote: "You're top shelf, Dustin. Looks like you DID visit the Lake of Fire (Reincarnation). Great luck in the future, my friend."

Beth Phoenix replied with the news with the hashtag that is trending, #ThankYouGoldust. Former ECW, WCW, and WWE star Lance Storm also shared the hashtag along with a photo of him and Goldust from the past.

You can read their tweets below:

It wasn't so much the paint, but the man beneath the paint. Goldust was an Amazing character. So entertaining. BUT.... Dustin was one of the best and most polished in ring performers that I've ever seen. Farewell my friend. #ThankYouGoldust https://t.co/imiHdQrDCi — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 21, 2019

#ThankYouGoldust

Somehow @dustinrhodes made weird and wild moments like these seem perfectly logical. pic.twitter.com/82Hhgnpwt8 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 21, 2019

Dear @dustinrhodes,

Thank you for allowing me to part of your career. Without you I might have sank. Without you I have no Wrestlemania moment (in my hometown). Without you I'm less knowledgeable. I appreciate you. I love you. I owe you. Thank you!#ThankYouGoldust pic.twitter.com/DaARRww24s — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) April 21, 2019

#ThankYouGoldust ?? nothing but love and respect, my friend. One of the best people I know in and out of the ring. Thank you for all you've done and always supporting me @dustinrhodes https://t.co/dRnqRj4tFp — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) April 21, 2019