One of the hosts of the WWE Kickoff Panels and a former NFL star, Pat McAfee recently spoke with Wrestling Inc.'s own Nick Hausman as a part of our WINCLY Podcast.

McAfee took some time to discuss the upcoming match between Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle, mentioning how Corbin is probably loving all of the backlash that has come from the booking decision. He remembers a time when he was roommates with Corbin and they would do most everything with one another.

"Baron Corbin lived in my house for months when he played for the Colts our rookie year," McAfee said. "Baron Corbin and I know each other well. I'm not a golden gloves boxer at all, so I think our backgrounds might be a bit different, but I think he's incredible on the microphone. He's very hateable, both in real life and his character, so it's a perfect foil.

"I think Kurt Angle's still got it - I mean, there were a couple of rocky operations there on Tuesday night's SmackDown, but I think it's going to be a great match," McAfee continued. "And I think Baron Corbin loves that everybody hates it, loves that everybody is underwhelmed with the booking, and I still think they'll be able to put on a good show because is a big guy, he's an athletic guy, and he's got an incredible personality on that microphone... I think he's a lot more talented than people give him credit for, both in the ring and on the mic."

Like many of the WWE fans, McAfee would also like to see Angle's final match with the company be against one of his legendary opponents, John Cena. If he does show up at WrestleMania, McAfee mentioned how he thinks Cena needs to trim his hair down.

"Everybody wanted to see Kurt Angle and John Cena, including myself, but I'm assuming John Cena is making another multi-billion dollar movie," McAfee mentioned. "That's just kind of how that thing goes, but I think Baron Corbin and Kurt are going to put on a show at MetLife Stadium... I have no clue [if Cena will be at WrestleMania]. I am not privy to any of that information... It would be cool to see Cena there. I hope he has a haircut though. That long hair was not really my thing."

Ever since McAfee was arrested for an incident with alcohol during his second year in the NFL, he has dedicated his time and energy to making the world a better place and proving that his past mistake doesn't define him.

"I got arrested for a dumb, dumb incident my second year in the NFL," McAfee stated. "Nobody had a clue who I was but all anybody could talk about was how dumb I was , and how bad I was for the public intoxication to the younger generation. And it was that day that I had a conversation with my dad and my family that I was going to make the world a better place, and I was going to make sure that people don't remember me for being the drunk idiot that got arrested in my second year. So, I think I've had a real focus on making the world a better place both philanthropically and maybe attitude-wise ever since that moment."

McAfee sees a similar trend happening in society, and he hopes that people continue reflecting on their choices so the world can develop together.

"I honestly believe that we're getting in to an era - it's a world society but I think a lot of people want to make the world a better place," McAfee said. "I think there's a lot of people looking in the mirror asking themselves if it's going to be a better world today and I think it's only a matter of time until everybody starts doing that... That's what we're shooting for, and that's what Leesa mattress, their agenda and their idea, is. It's just kind of a nice tag team, them and I.

McAfee pointed out that in big companies like the NFL or WWE, people who are coming up through the company look to the employees that have been there longest for direction on how they should contribute. When people like Peyton Manning donate $10 million dollars to start a children's hospital, it sets a good example that athletes can be quality people as well as quality athletes. McAfee is proud of WWE for taking a similar route and focusing on goodwill to others.

"When it comes to coming in to a place and watching the OGs and the best performers and the way they interact, whether it's the foundations that the folds work with or whether it's the people that come out of the practices to chit chat with, or the children's hospital or anything like that, whenever you see OGs do something, in your head, you go, 'Okay, that's how I'm supposed to act'," McAfee explained. "Peyton Manning donated, I think, $10 million to start a children's hospital here in Indianapolis, whenever you see something like that, you go, okay, not only can I be great on the football field, I can also be great off of the field.

"And I feel like that's the same type of thing that's happening at the performance center," McAfee continued. "There's a lot of work getting done in those rings, and int he weight room, and on the microphone, but also, you've got a lot of people that have done a lot of good in the world leading the way for the younger generations, and the superstars of the world. And I think with the way the WWE has philanthropically affected the world, not just the United States, we're talking worldwide, I think it sets a good example and a precedent for other publicly traded companies to kind of make the world a better place."

Pat McAfee recently partnered with Leesa mattresses to host an event at Coburn Place in Indianapolis. The event helped bring awareness to victims of domestic violence and featured Pat unboxing Leesa mattresses alongside families, taking photos and signing autographs.

