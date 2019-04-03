- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of WWE SmackDown.

- Pat McAfee, Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, Sarah Schreiber and Cathy Kelley have been announced for the WWE NXT "Takeover: New York" pre-show on Friday night. WWE announced the following details:

Watch the NXT TakeOver: New York Pre-Show on WWE Network Before NXT TakeOver: New York takes center stage at Barclays Center on Friday, April 5, at 7 ET/4 PT, tune in to WWE Network at 6 ET/3 PT to watch the TakeOver Pre-Show. Featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes Superstar interviews by Sarah Schreiber and Cathy Kelley, as well as match-by-match analysis from panelists Charly Caruso, Pat McAfee and Sam Roberts, the Pre-Show brings you up close to all the action in the hour leading up to NXT's blockbuster night in the Big Apple. In addition, the finale of the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge will also take place during the Pre-Show. As previously announced, 2K will select four semifinalists to face off in WWE 2K19 during WrestleMania Axxess, WWE's biggest fan gathering of the year, on Friday. The winner of that virtual battle will then go head-to-head with AJ Styles in WWE 2K19 on the TakeOver: New York Pre-Show for the chance to win $1 million. Along with streaming on WWE Network, the TakeOver Pre-Show will also be available to watch on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Then, be sure to stay tuned when NXT TakeOver: New York streams live at 7 ET/4 PT, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.

- Paul Heyman tweeted a photo from New York City that shows there are no comp tickets for Takeover, WrestleMania 35 and the post-WrestleMania RAW. Heyman took credit on behalf of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

He wrote, "On behalf of my client, the reigning defending undisputed @WWE #UniversalHeavyweightChampion @BrockLesnar … you're welcome! #YourHumbleAdvocate #ThankYou4TheHouse"