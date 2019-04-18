The first weekend in April wasn't all about the WWE and WrestleMania as the G1 Supercard took place at The World's Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden.

Ring of Honor and New Japan co-hosted the event which featured matches with the two promotions' stars going head-to-head. PCO was part of the ROH side and was involved in a crazy spot in which he took a double powerbomb from inside of the ring to outside of it. PCO joined our WINCLY podcast to describe that spot and if it was planned beforehand with his opponents, Guerrillas of Destiny.

"Knowing who I am, they know what I'm capable of doing. I think it just happened – they just picked me up and threw me," PCO said nonchalantly.

Often times on big spots like that, you talk about it beforehand just for liability purposes and to ensure that everyone is on the same page. But PCO says in this instance it was just spontaneous and it plays into his character.

"I'm the guy that's been billing himself as not being human and believing that I'm not human myself," PCO said before adding that he's put in lots of work to build up this reputation for being one of the toughest guys around.

"I've worked a lot for what I get. It could be a matter of destiny but I try to stay humble with everything but I know I put in a lot of work and a lot of pride in what I do."

Even though two promotions co-hosted the G1 Supercard, PCO says there wasn't a lot of intermingling going on backstage, in part because ROH and NJPW were separated.

"It was cool and everybody is friendly. But there was a NJPW dressing room and a ROH dressing room," revealed PCO. "In my mind, there's a line there. But everybody's cool and everybody's talking to everybody."

He then talked about how in the past when he was with AJPW, there was a hierarchy of Japanese talent and the top guys weren't accessible backstage.

"At MSG, the Japanese superstars were a great mix with the ROH superstars which is cool, but it still seemed they were separated. It might be a little competition between the companies that is installed there subsconsciously," stated PCO.

"Very friendly, but still a rivalry – that's my perception."

From his days with WWE in the 1990s, PCO previously had opportunities to wrestle in MSG including main eventing a house show against Bret Hart in 1995. He described how the G1 Supercard experience compared to his WWE experience at Madison Square Garden.

"Everything was so different [from wrestling Hart in MSG]…but what was equal to the G1 Supercard might have been WrestleMania X," said PCO who referenced his WWE tag title match at WrestleMania X in MSG. "But there was not as much hype put into the match as our match because history was made as it was for a double championship.

"It was a match where a lot of anticipation was expected and we delivered. There was a lot of hype around that match before and after it. Again, I proved that I am not human and people will start to believe that I can do things that other humans can't do. I do things that others won't dare to try.

"In no way shape or form do I want to brag about it. I've just been blessed with it and thanks to God."

PCO is a current ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion alongside Brody King and Marty Scurll, better know as Villain Enterprises. PCO will face Matt Taven for the ROH World Championship at ROH's War of The Worlds show, May 9th, in Toronto.

Wrestling Inc's full interview with PCO was included in a recent edition of our WINCLY podcast.

