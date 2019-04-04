- Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon was in attendance for Monday's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW from Washington, DC. Reddit user MrCanadaH uploaded a photo of Linda being escorted through the arena, seen below.
As noted last week, Linda stepped down as Administrator of the Small Business Administration, submitting her resignation to President Trump. Linda is heading back to the private sector and will reportedly play a major role in raising funds for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign by heading up the pro-Trump America First Action super PAC.
Linda McMahon was at Raw this week from r/SquaredCircle
- Like so many other wrestling fans did, Noelle Foley took to Twitter after this week's WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW and knocked the finish of the show, which involved Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, to hype Angle's Farewell Match against Corbin on the biggest show of the year.
Noelle, who has done various work for WWE in the past with her dad, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, wrote, "That ending to the RAW before Wrestlemania was INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!! .... April Fools'!"
That ending to the RAW before Wrestlemania was INCREDIBLE!!!!!!!!— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) April 2, 2019
.... April Fools'!
On a related note, Noelle attended the recent RAW episode from Chicago and will be meeting fans at WrestleCon later this week, as seen below:
At #RAW tonight I somehow managed to get ketchup on my purse, shirt, jacket, and in my hair. Now I smell like a giant ketchup dispenser ?? pic.twitter.com/7s6ClpfUCT— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) March 19, 2019
ITS OFFICIAL!!!— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) March 26, 2019
I'll be appearing at @wrestlecon this year again!
I'll be there on Friday 4/5 & Saturday 4/6 from 9AM-4PM!
Bring yourselves and bring snacks too while you're at it ????????
PRESALE TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW: https://t.co/FYbQKfn7BT pic.twitter.com/3ZeVqUVNex