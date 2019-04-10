As seen above, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced Kairi Sane vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler for next Wednesday's episode. The title will be on the line, but Sane will not get another title shot if she loses the match.

Friday's "Takeover: New York" event saw Baszler retain over Sane, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair in a Fatal 4 Way match.

The Sane vs. Baszler match was taped at tonight's TV tapings from Full Sail University and Baszler got the win. Sane then did a post-match segment, bowing and waving to the crowd as they gave her a standing ovation. Our correspondent noted that it felt like Sane's NXT farewell.

For what it's worth, Sane was backstage for Tuesday's SmackDown and there have been rumors on a possible main roster call-up for her in the Superstar Shakeup next week. As noted, Paige announced on this week's SmackDown that she will be bringing an impressive new tag team to next Tuesday's Superstar Shakeup edition of SmackDown, one to challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics. There has been speculation on Paige bringing "The Sky Pirates" Sane and Shirai to the main roster, but that has not been confirmed.