- In the video above, Becky Lynch talks to Cathy Kelley about winning the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 35 last night. Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair by pinning Rousey to win both titles in the first-ever WrestleMania main event headlined by a women's match.

"Anything is possible now, man," Becky said. "It's hard to put into words how I'm feeling right now, it's so overwhelming. I've worked for this my entire life and dreamed and obsessed about this moment. I never knew how I was going to feel, I think I had pictured it...

"There's so much going on in my head right now, I can't comprehend it, I just achieved all my dreams. I did what I said I was going to do and the people - 80,000 people here supporting me and wanting me to achieve my goals and dreams - that means the world to me. It's only beginning."

- NXT stars Candice LeRae and Kairi Sane were among the 17 women in the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal on Sunday, which was won by Carmella. It was noted by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that while it's not definite, there has been talk in WWE of moving both LeRae and Sane to the main roster.

- ESPN had an amusing botch following Becky Lynch's title win on Sunday. They posted the following on social media, however they used Carmella's photo in the graphic for Becky: