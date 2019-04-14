On April 29, 30, and May 1, The Undertaker is heading to the UK for an appearance with Inside the Ropes. Initially, it was going to include signings, photos, and a Q&A. Yesterday, it was announced Undertaker would still be there, but the Q&A portion would now be done by Mick Foley.

On this morning's Wrestler Observer Radio it was noted WWE had signed a new deal with Taker and wanted to get him back into the fold. Over the last few months, Taker has become more active on social media, along with getting himself a booking agent for appearances outside of WWE.

One that may have really caught WWE's attention was Taker appearing at Starrcast II, which is not directly tied to AEW, but is running on the same weekend/location as Double or Nothing in May. Vince McMahon was reportedly upset Taker was going to that convention.

Dave Meltzer reported Undertaker "pushed really hard" to keep his upcoming UK appearances, despite forces in WWE not wanting him to go at all. Undertaker is expected to keep his current signings, and won't be booking new ones.

Taker was not involved in this year's WrestleMania, but did show up on the RAW after to take out Elias. The Deadman is also expected to appear at the WWE event in Saudi Arabia on May 3.