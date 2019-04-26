A new graphic going around may have spoiled the participants for the men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match to take place next month.

The graphic, reported to be a local advertisement for the Connecticut area, lists Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Andrade and Lars Sullivan for the men's MITB match. You can see the graphic below.

There's no word yet on if this is the line-up WWE has planned for the match, but we will know for sure on Monday's RAW. As noted, a special MITB edition of "A Moment of Bliss" will see Alexa Bliss reveal the participants for the men's MITB match and the women's MITB match.

The 2019 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view takes place on May 19 from Hartford, CT. Other matches announced as of this writing are Roman Reigns vs. Elias, AJ Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, plus RAW & SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch pulling double duty by defending her red brand title against Lacey Evans and defending her blue brand title against Charlotte Flair.