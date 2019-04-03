WWE will be inducting more names into the Legacy Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Some of the names going into the Legacy Wing this year include Wahoo MacDaniel, Luna Vachon, "Playboy" Buddy Rose and Jim Barnett, according to @Wrestlevotes.

The Legacy Wing was launched in 2016 to honor wrestlers from the early years of professional wrestling. The inductees are usually honored posthumously with a video package at the annual induction ceremony.

The Legacy Wing currently includes Mildred Burke, Frank Gotch, George Hackenschmidt, Ed "Strangler" Lewis, Pat O'Connor, Lou Thesz, "Sailor" Art Thomas, Martin "Farmer" Burns, June Byers, Haystacks Calhoun, Judy Grable, Dr. Jerry Graham, Luther Lindsay, Toots Mondt, Rikid?zan, Bearcat Wright, Stan Stasiak, Lord Alfred Hayes, Dara Singh, Cora Combs, El Santo, Jim Londos, Rufus R. Jones, Sputnik Monroe, Boris Malenko and Hiro Matsuda.