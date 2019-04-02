- A new "Superstar Picks" Collection went live on the WWE Network this week with WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole picking several matches to be included. Cole discussed 10 matches, including Rob Van Dam vs. Jerry Lynn from ECW, Triple H vs. WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin in the Three Stages of Hell match fro No Way Out 2001, Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero from WCW Halloween Havoc 1997 and more.

Above is a preview clip with Cole discussing Mysterio vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle from the SummerSlam 2002 pay-per-view.

- Bray Wyatt is currently in New York City for WrestleMania 35 Week and Kane is scheduled to be brought in this weekend as well, according to PWInsider. Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres is also being brought in. There's now speculation on Torres being used for the 2nd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

- WWE's Scott Stanford will be hosting the 8th Annual ADAPT Golf Tournament at Brae Burn Country Club and The Golf Club of Purchase, New York on Monday, May 13. Details on the event are below: